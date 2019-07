Summer is here and the weather is hot. It's time to hit up a local beach or lake in nearby Virginia! We have listed the top 10 Virginia lakefronts and beaches that are worth driving to.

Assateague Island Photo Credit: Getty Images (Getty Images/iStockphoto/JeninVA) Buckroe Beach Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons Cape Charles Beach Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons Chincoteague Photo Credit: Pexels First Landing State Park Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons Virginia Coast: Colonial Beach Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons Kiptopeke State Park Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons Ocean View Beach Photo Credit: Flickr Sandbridge Beach Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons Westmoreland State Park Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons ( 1 /10) This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC Summer is here and the weather is hot. It's time to hit up a local beach or lake in nearby Virginia! We have listed the top 10 Virginia lakefronts and beaches that are worth driving to.