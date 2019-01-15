Cold weather life hacks for your car

The icy-cold weather brings with it icy-cold cars, particularly when they are parked outside. It's bad enough to leave the warmth of your house or office but to then have to spend freezing minutes getting your car drivable can make winter even worse. Here are some popular car life hacks to help you through the season with ease.
This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC
The icy cold weather brings with it icy cold cars, particularly when they are parked outside. It’s bad enough to leave the warmth of your house or office but to then have to spend freezing minutes getting your car drivable can make winter even worse. Here are some popular car life hacks to help you through the season with ease.