202
Home » Jiffy Lube® Sponsored Content » Virtue over vanity? You…

Virtue over vanity? You can have both with these vanity plates

October 8, 2018 11:51 am 10/08/2018 11:51am
Share

This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC

“Virtue would go far, if vanity did not keep it company” – Francois de La Rochefoucauld

For many of us, a license plate exists only for the purpose that it was intended, for others of us it’s the opportunity to showcase our humor to the world. Which of these license plates do you like the best?

More News

Topics:
Jiffy Lube® Sponsored Content Latest News Sponsored Content

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

700
Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 7-13
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
Today in History: Oct. 8
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
Remembering Aretha