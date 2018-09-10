10 best picnic spots within driving distance of D.C. 09/11/2018 11:40am 11 Shares

Fall’s in the air and you know what that means, crazy back to school schedules, shorter chillier days, pumpkin spice lattes and the beginning of the end of summer. Take advantage of your last glimpse of beautiful weather by treating the family to a picnic or two in the D.C. area. With so much to do and see in this area, we’re sure you’ll want to check out at least a few of these spots for the very first time. So without further ado, let’s head out and enjoy!