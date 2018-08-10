10 beach destinations in the DMV

This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC We all know about Ocean City, Rehobeth, Lewes, Dewey, Virginia Beach…but as the summer winds down, vacation time dwindles, and we start getting ready for back to…

This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC

We all know about Ocean City, Rehobeth, Lewes, Dewey, Virginia Beach…but as the summer winds down, vacation time dwindles, and we start getting ready for back to school – there is still warm weather and sand you can enjoy right here in the DMV. Here are our top 10 picks of local destinations where you can spend a day in the sun.

(Image: Wikipedia Commons, creative commons)