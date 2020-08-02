CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
COLORS Podcast: Super Bowl Champion Doc Walker discusses how to beat racism

August 2, 2020, 10:34 PM

On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green: Rick “Doc” Walker, who won a Super Bowl with the Washington Football Team, discusses his views on defeating racism in the NFL and the U.S. as whole.

Previous guests on COLORS include Dorothy Gilliam, the first African American female reporter at the Washington Post, Ernie Green, a member of the Little Rock Nine, James Brown of CBS Sports, Sports Columnist Christine Brennan and former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler.

All episodes of COLORS are available on Apple Podcasts, Podcast One, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

