Somaliland’s new president is sworn in after elections that boosted region’s drive for recognition

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland on Thursday swore in its new president after last month’s election…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland on Thursday swore in its new president after last month’s election that gave a boost for the region’s push for international recognition. The ceremony came a day after Somalia and Ethiopia agreed in Turkey to hold “technical talks” over a dispute sparked by a deal Somaliland made with Ethiopia.

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the region’s former opposition leader who was elected in the November vote, became the sixth president of Somaliland, taking over from Muse Bihi Abdi in an inauguration ceremony in the region’s capital, Hargeisa.

In his inaugural address, Abdullahi pledged to strengthen foreign policy and intensify efforts to gain international recognition for Somaliland, citing a “valid legal argument” for its sovereignty.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago, but is not recognized by the African Union, the United Nations or any other country as an independent state. Somalia still considers Somaliland part of its territory.

Over the years, Somaliland has been lauded for its stable political environment, contrasting sharply with Somalia’s ongoing struggles with insecurity amid deadly attacks by al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab. Since 1991, it has maintained its own government, currency, and security structures.

Its quest for recognition saw Somaliland sign a memorandum of understanding with neighboring Ethiopia in January to lease land along its coastline to establish a marine force base. In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland’s independence, which Somalia says infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

The agreement and its implications were a contentious issue during Somaliland’s election campaign, with Abdullahi criticizing the deal for what he said was a lack of transparency. He has campaigned on a promise to review such agreements to ensure they align with Somaliland’s strategic interests and broader goals for recognition.

Abdullahi, 69, of the opposition Waddani Party, secured more than 50% of the votes in the Nov. 13 presidential election, defeating Bihi, who sought a second term after seven years in office. The electoral commission confirmed the results, highlighting the high voter turnout and peaceful process as a testament to Somaliland’s democratic resilience.

At Thursday’s inauguration, U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley congratulated Somaliland on the election and encouraged collaboration with the new administration.

“The people of Somaliland have set an example of democracy not only for this region but for Africa and the world. We are proud to be your friends and partners for the future,” he said.

Abdullahi’s administration now faces the dual challenge of navigating internal issues, such as the fighting in Somaliland’s Sool region, while advancing Somaliland’s case for international recognition and reassessing its regional agreements, including the Ethiopia deal.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.