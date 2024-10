PARIS (AP) — In his inaugural address to parliament, new French prime minister says country’s ‘colossal’ debt is ‘sword of…

PARIS (AP) — In his inaugural address to parliament, new French prime minister says country’s ‘colossal’ debt is ‘sword of Damocles.’

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.