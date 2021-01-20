Kamala Harris won’t be moving into vice president’s residence immediately

▶ Watch Video: Moments to remember from historic Biden-Harris inauguration Vice President Kamala Harris won’t immediately move into the vice…

Vice President Kamala Harris won’t immediately move into the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory in northwest Washington, D.C., that is traditionally used by vice presidents, an aide for Harris told CBS News. The aide said that the delay is due to the need for some repairs to the home.

Because Harris won’t be staying at the house at One Observatory Circle immediately, it will “allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied,” the aide said. Chimney liners need to be replaced and other household maintenance will be performed, now that Vice President Mike Pence and his family have moved out.

The Naval Observatory was built in 1893, and Congress refurbished the house for the vice president in 1974. Former Vice President Walter Mondale was the first second-in-command to occupy the home, according to the White House. Vice Presidents George H.W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden and Pence have all lived here.

Harris, who was a California senator before ascending to the vice presidency, has a home in Washington, so it’s not clear whether she will still be living there while she waits for the work to be completed on the Naval Observatory residence.







