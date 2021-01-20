CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » Inauguration News » Kamala Harris won't be…

Kamala Harris won’t be moving into vice president’s residence immediately

CBS News | @CBSNews

January 20, 2021, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: Moments to remember from historic Biden-Harris inauguration

Vice President Kamala Harris won’t immediately move into the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory in northwest Washington, D.C., that is traditionally used by vice presidents, an aide for Harris told CBS News. The aide said that the delay is due to the need for some repairs to the home.

Because Harris won’t be staying at the house at One Observatory Circle immediately, it will “allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied,” the aide said. Chimney liners need to be replaced and other household maintenance will be performed, now that Vice President Mike Pence and his family have moved out.

Vice President Residence FILE: The Vice President’s residence on the ground of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018. 

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The Naval Observatory was built in 1893, and Congress refurbished the house for the vice president in 1974. Former Vice President Walter Mondale was the first second-in-command to occupy the home, according to the White House. Vice Presidents George H.W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden and Pence have all lived here. 

Harris, who was a California senator before ascending to the vice presidency, has a home in Washington, so it’s not clear whether she will still be living there while she waits for the work to be completed on the Naval Observatory residence.


killion-630297-640x360.jpg

Kamala Harris shatters race and gender barrie…

02:29

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Inauguration News | US Politics News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

DoD is centralizing space acquisition, but still has bugs to work out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up