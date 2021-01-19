Hogan visits Maryland National Guard soldiers at Capitol

Maryland's governor also received a security briefing about Wednesday's presidential inauguration during his visit Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has visited Maryland National Guard troops deployed to protect the U.S. Capitol.

Hogan’s office said the governor received a security briefing about Wednesday’s presidential inauguration during his visit Monday.

Hogan sent 500 Maryland National Guard soldiers and 200 state troopers to the Capitol following the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Maryland’s Brigadier Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead is commanding the National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress buildings in support of Capitol Police.

Hogan’s statement says Maryland will continue to work with law enforcement to protect the transition of power.

