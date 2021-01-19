CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Hogan visits Maryland National Guard soldiers at Capitol

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 8:25 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has visited Maryland National Guard troops deployed to protect the U.S. Capitol.

Hogan’s office said the governor received a security briefing about Wednesday’s presidential inauguration during his visit Monday.

Hogan sent 500 Maryland National Guard soldiers and 200 state troopers to the Capitol following the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Maryland’s Brigadier Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead is commanding the National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress buildings in support of Capitol Police.

Hogan’s statement says Maryland will continue to work with law enforcement to protect the transition of power.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

