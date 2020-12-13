CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » Inauguration News » Correction: Federal Executions story

Correction: Federal Executions story

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — In a story first published on Dec. 9, 2020, about a Dec. 10 federal execution in Terre Haute, Ind., The Associated Press erroneously reported the first name of a former federal prosecutor. She is Angela Moore, not Angel Moore. The AP also erroneously reported she had been one of the prosecutors for Brandon Bernard’s death-penalty trial. She was one of the federal prosecutors who argued against overturning Bernard’s death sentence when he appealed after the trial. Some earlier versions of the story published Dec. 10 also contained the errors.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Inauguration News | National News

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up