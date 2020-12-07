CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » Inauguration News » The Latest: Biden names…

The Latest: Biden names prominent allies as inaugural chairs

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 9:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

9 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be the co-chairs for his upcoming Inauguration.

Biden named Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) as the chairman for the Jan. 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was arguably Biden’s most important proponent: it was Clyburn’s endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden’s remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.

The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden’s home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser.

The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response.

Read more:

— Trump cementing death penalty legacy up to Biden inaugural

— Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief

— In Georgia Senate debate, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

— Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive coronavirus test

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Inauguration News

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up