Howard Co. inmate on the loose after escaping transport van

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

August 16, 2023, 11:26 AM

A 38-year-old inmate escaped a transport van in Howard County, Maryland, on Wednesday morning, police say.

Randy Morris, who was incarcerated for burglary, escaped at around 8:30 a.m. near Dorsey Run Road and Route 32, according to a social media post from Howard County police.

Morris is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130-140 pounds. He’s bald and has a beard.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. Police said he’s not wearing handcuffs or shackles.

Maryland State Police are leading the search for Morris, with Anne Arundel County and Howard County officers assisting them. Police said the search is both on foot and using drones.

Anyone who sees Morris is encouraged by police to call 911.

Here’s a map of the area where police said Morris escaped.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

