Police: Teen dies in Howard Co. after crashing car into tree

A teenage girl was killed and her passenger was seriously hurt after her car veered off the road and slammed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Broken Land Parkway south of Cradlerock Way, which is near Lake Elkhorn, according to a statement from Howard County police.

Responders transported a passenger, an adult man, who suffered from “serious injuries,” to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said.

It’s not clear what caused the car to crash.

The road was closed between Cradlerock Way and Snowden River Parkway for around four hours while the crash was investigated.

Below is the approximate location of the crash.