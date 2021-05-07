CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval | Md. partnership to help kids | Metro to expand bus service | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland to memorialize lynching victim from 136 years ago

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 12:48 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials will memorialize a 15-year-old Black boy who was lynched in a Baltimore suburb nearly 136 years ago.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Howard Cooper will be memorialized with a marker and ceremony on Saturday in Towson, Maryland.

The ceremony is part of an ongoing effort by The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project.

It’s a group of 13 county chapters that are working to document the history of lynching in Maryland.

The group also is working to advance the cause of reconciliation in the state and advocate for public acknowledgment of lynchings.

Cooper was convicted by an all-white jury that concluded within minutes that he was guilty of rape.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

