Man charged with 36 counts of human trafficking, prostitution in Howard Co.

A North Carolina man was arrested and received multiple charges, including human trafficking, in Howard County, Maryland, after he arranged prostitution dates at an Elkridge hotel.

Adolph Joseph Scott, 36, was charged with 25 counts of human trafficking, prostitution, drug distribution charges and resisting arrest Friday.

Police received a tip Tuesday on “suspicious activity” at a hotel near Dorsey Road and Dorsey Run Road. An unnamed website, known by investigators to be used for prostitution, had advertisements offering sexual services at the hotel.

After investigating the tip, police learned that Scott stayed in a room together with three adult women, two of whom he brought in from North Carolina. He arranged dates for the women and kept most of the money after each engagement. Scott provided the women with drugs and threatened them to maintain control.

On Wednesday, police arrested Scott outside the hotel. The three women were referred to HopeWorks, a sexual assault and domestic violence center in Howard County, for assistance.

Multiple suspected drugs were found in Scott’s possession during his arrest, including heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. Additional drugs were also found in his hotel room.

Scott is being held without bond at the Howard County Dentition Center.

Investigators are asking the public to provide any information on further suspected human trafficking or prostitution by contacting Howard County police at 410-3131-7867 or emailing their crime tips account.

