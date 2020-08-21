CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Police arrest Maryland man for hitting woman with car

The Associated Press

August 21, 2020, 10:48 PM

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a man who they say drove a car into a woman at a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

The Howard County Department of Police said in a news release on Friday that 27-year-old Steven Dontrell Smith was arrested in Washington, D.C.

Police said Smith faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

According to police, Smith and the victim got into a fight inside the car on Wednesday before the woman got out of the car.

Police said surveillance video showed he car leaving before returning and hitting the woman and another car.

