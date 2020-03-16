Authorities pull man’s body from Maryland lake

Authorities in Maryland say they are working to identify the body of a man who was pulled from a lake.

Howard County police said in a statement Sunday night that officers were dispatched to Wilde Lake in Columbia around 6 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the body in the water.

The agency said officers were able to recover the body of an adult man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but investigators are still trying to determine a cause of death.

