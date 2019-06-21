202
Howard Co. gets $2M to help slash pollutants from entering Chesapeake

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 5:19 am 06/21/2019 05:19am
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Howard County has been awarded a nearly $2 million grant to help protect a section of the Chesapeake Bay’s vast watershed.

County Executive Calvin Ball says the $1.8 million will be dispersed over years through the state’s Clean Water Commerce Act grant. The money will be used to develop strategies to slash nutrient pollutants from treated wastewater entering the watershed.

The county’s public works department has requested budget authority for $750,000 for the grant’s first year.

Ball says the funding can help “ensure that we can all live healthier lives and better protect a treasured natural resource.”

The Chesapeake Bay is the nation’s largest estuary and has a roughly 64,000-square-mile watershed.

Topics:
chesapeake bay Howard County, MD News Local News Maryland News
