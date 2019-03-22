202
Home » Howard County, MD News » MedStar Health agrees to…

MedStar Health agrees to $35M settlement over claims of unnecessary stent procedures

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 22, 2019 7:40 am 03/22/2019 07:40am
Share

Columbia-based MedStar Health has agreed to a $35 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over allegations that it paid kickbacks to a local cardiovascular group in return for referrals.

The payment will resolve allegations that MedStar made payments to Pikesville, Maryland-based MidAtlantic Cardiovascular Associates in the kickback scheme. The scheme allegedly included lucrative cardiovascular procedures, including cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology procedures, from Jan.1, 2006 to July 31, 2011. 

The settlement announced Thursday resolves a lawsuit brought by whistleblowers Dr. Stephen D. Lincoln; Dr. Peter Horneffer; and Dr. Garth McDonald, cardiac surgeons who practiced together as members of Cardiac Surgery Associates in Baltimore. The lawsuit, filed in the District of Maryland in June 2010, alleges that Union Memorial Hospital and Franklin Square Medical Center — both owned by MedStar — and others, violated the Anti-Kickback Act and the False Claims…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Health & Fitness News Howard County, MD News Local News Maryland News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!