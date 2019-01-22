202
Md. man shot at driver who parked in assigned space: police

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 2:57 pm 01/22/2019 02:57pm
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a man fired shots at a driver who parked in his assigned parking space.

Howard County police said in a statement Tuesday that officers called to a Columbia neighborhood early Monday found a man visiting a friend there who said a man told him to move his parked vehicle, then fired three shots. The driver wasn’t hit, but his vehicle was hit twice.

Police say surveillance video showed a suspect and they arrested 47-year-old Cornelius Harcum of Columbia later in the day. They say the men didn’t know each other.

Harcum is charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and other offences. He’s being held without bond.

