202.5
Home » Howard County, MD News » Maryland inmate allegedly tried…

Maryland inmate allegedly tried to sexually assault officer

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 4:51 pm 12/14/2018 04:51pm
Share

JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s corrections department says an inmate allegedly tried to sexually assault a correctional officer at the Patuxent Institution in Jessup.

The department said it happened early Friday morning, when a correctional officer was escorting an inmate assigned to kitchen duty.

According to the department, the officer says she was shoved into a closet by an inmate, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The department says the correctional officer was taken to a local hospital for an examination and treatment. The department says she has subsequently identified her attacker.

The department says the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
corrections Howard County, MD News Local News sexual assault
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Most influential celebrities deaths of 2018

Click through the gallery for a chronological look back at those who died this year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500