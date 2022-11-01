WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 9:37 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.

Police were called around 9 p.m. and found the deceased person and several others with gunshot wounds. No information about the victims has been released.

Officer Marshee London said people suspected in the shootings entered the home and were asked to leave. Afterward, bullets were fired from the outside into the house.

No arrests have been made.

