Prime-time network and cable viewership for week of July 4

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 8:14 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the week of July 4-10, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6 million

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.5 million

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.96 million

4. “Macy’s 4th July Fireworks,” NBC, 4.5 million

5. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.9 million

6. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.8 million

7. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.8 million

8. “FBI,” CBS, 3.7 million

9. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.6 million

10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.4 million

11. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 3.2 million

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News Channel, 3.2 million

13. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 3.1 million

14. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.06 million

15. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 3.05 million

16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.01 million

17. “The Final Straw,” ABC, 3.01 million

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 2.99 million

19. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 2.97 million

20. “FBI International,” CBS, 2.92 million

