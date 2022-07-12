Prime-time network and cable viewership for week of July 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the week of July 4-10, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:
1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6 million
2. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.5 million
3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.96 million
4. “Macy’s 4th July Fireworks,” NBC, 4.5 million
5. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.9 million
6. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.8 million
7. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.8 million
8. “FBI,” CBS, 3.7 million
9. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.6 million
10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.4 million
11. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 3.2 million
12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News Channel, 3.2 million
13. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 3.1 million
14. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.06 million
15. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 3.05 million
16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.01 million
17. “The Final Straw,” ABC, 3.01 million
18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 2.99 million
19. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 2.97 million
20. “FBI International,” CBS, 2.92 million
