RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Home » Holiday News » Louisiana House votes to…

Louisiana House votes to end days honoring Lee, Confederates

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 7:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s House of Representatives voted Monday to officially remove Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from a list of state holidays.

The bill by Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, goes next to the state Senate.

Neither Confederate Memorial Day nor the day honoring the Confederate general have been observed in Louisiana for years. They are among a list of holidays a governor can proclaim in addition to other, permanent holidays that include Christmas and Independence Day. That list also includes Washington’s Birthday, National Memorial Day and Huey P. Long Day, which honors the populist Louisiana politician who was assassinated in 1935 inside the state Capitol.

Willard’s bill has drawn little opposition. His bill removing the holidays from state law had passed the House Judiciary Committee 12-0 last month. It passed in the House by a vote of 62-20 with 23 members absent or not voting.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Holiday News | Lifestyle News | National News

April's TSP performance goes down almost across the board

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

Federal CIO Martorana says agencies adjusting to TMF 2.0 model

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up