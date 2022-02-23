CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Holiday News » S. Carolina considers replacing…

S. Carolina considers replacing Confederate Memorial Day

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 11:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill giving state employees a floating holiday to replace Confederate Memorial Day is heading to the South Carolina Senate floor.

The bill started as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the members of the Senate Family and Veterans Services Committee voted Wednesday to create a holiday state employees could take any time they want.

To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list. If employees want that day off, or Juneteenth, they would have to use the floating holiday.

“This kind of spreads out the holidays so everybody wouldn’t be missing from the DMV on the same day,” said committee chairwoman Katrina Shealy, a Republican from Lexington.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, they were free. It was two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The federal government made it an official holiday last year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up