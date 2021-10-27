Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Holiday News » Retail trade group sees…

Retail trade group sees holiday sales gain of 8.5% to 10.5%

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) —

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales gain could shatter last year’s record-breaking season even as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods and result in higher prices for a broad range of items.

The trade group said Wednesday that it predicts that sales for the November and December period will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% to $843.4 billion and $859 billion. Holiday sales increased 8.2% in 2020 compared with the previous year.

The group expects that online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, will increase between 11% and 15% to a total of between $218.3 billion and $226.2 billion driven by online purchases

The numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants billion. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 4.4 % over the past five years.

“There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers are in a very favorable position going into the last few months of the year as income is rising and household balance sheets have never been stronger.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

GAO looking for balance and best practices of identity verification

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

DoD leaders say automation isn't taking over any civilian jobs yet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up