CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Holiday News » Poll: Most Americans will…

Poll: Most Americans will see dad in person this Father’s Day

CBS News

June 18, 2021, 12:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More than half of Americans with a living father plan on seeing him in person this Father’s Day. Fifty-two percent plan to see dad in person, 26% will call him on the phone, while 12% will use some sort of videoconferencing software, like Zoom or FaceTime.

1.png

More will be seeing their father in person than did so last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. A year ago, just 43% of Americans with a father still living planned on seeing him in person.

2.png

This poll was conducted by telephone June 8-13, 2021 among a random sample of 1,008 adults nationwide.  Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA.  Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

 Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus 3.5 points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.

screenshot-2021-06-17-154209.png

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Holiday News | National News

Tags:

father's day

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up