CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Holiday News » Justin Bieber, Lil Baby…

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Made in America festival

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 1:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are set to headline Jay-Z’s Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

Organizers announced Monday that Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda and A$AP Ferg will also perform at the two-day event on Sept. 4-5 over Labor Day Weekend.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus. This year’s festival, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

Other performers include Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Baby Keem, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

Congress seems to get deeper and deeper into its own maze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up