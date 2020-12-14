HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Holiday News » Man shouting slurs injures…

Man shouting slurs injures 1 during Hanukkah celebration

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A man shouting anti-Semitic slurs from an SUV ran over a member of a Jewish organization as a crowd gathered this weekend to light a menorah, authorities said.

Lexington police are looking for a man described as being in his twenties who was driving a black SUV, Lexington Police Lt. Daniel Truex told news outlets on Sunday. In addition to witness accounts, the attack was captured on video, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said.

Chabad of the Bluegrass said on its Facebook page that a man pulled up in a vehicle outside the Jewish Student Center near the University of Kentucky in Lexington as people prepared to light a menorah on Saturday for the third night of Hanukkah.

“The attacker grabbed the man and held his arm, dragging him for a block, and running over his leg. The car then sped off,” the center said. “Before he left for the hospital, the newest hero of Chanukah insisted we light the Menorah, and not allow darkness to quench our light.”

The victim was recovering at home as of Sunday, Litvin said.

Chabad of the Bluegrass said upcoming menorah lightings will continue as scheduled.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Holiday News | Lifestyle News | National News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up