HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Holiday News » Gloria Gaynor to perform…

Gloria Gaynor to perform at Times Square New Year’s Eve

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will be a celebration of perseverance, honoring essential workers and featuring Gloria Gaynor singing her anthem, “I Will Survive,” organizers said Tuesday.

They had announced previously that the annual event will be virtual this year, with no public audience as in other years, and aimed at broadcast viewers.

The broadcasts that usually set up shop in Times Square will be there, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021,” which will have a performance from Jennifer Lopez. Other performers include Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter.

Organizers said they would be honoring essential workers as the “Heroes of 2020″ and designate a group of them as Special Guests, an annual tradition since the 1990s.

Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, said in a statement, “This year, it feels most appropriate to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are tirelessly leading our nation through hard times with unshakable strength, determination and poise.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up