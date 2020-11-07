CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » Holiday News » Delaware city OKs ban…

Delaware city OKs ban on Nativity scenes on public property

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 8:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Nativity scenes or other religious displays will not be allowed on public property in Rehoboth Beach for the third year in a row.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the city’s commissioners and mayor voted Thursday to keep a ban on the displays.

But officials authorized funding of up to $10,000 for a “holiday display that celebrates the cultural diversity” of the city.

Commissioners said the display will be on a prominent location this holiday season.

The controversy over the displays began in 2018, when officials asked a Catholic church to remove a Nativity scene installed at an open-air  entertainment venue steps from the beach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Holiday News | Lifestyle News | National News

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up