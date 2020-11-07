Delaware city OKs ban on Nativity scenes on public property

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Nativity scenes or other religious displays will not be allowed on public property in Rehoboth Beach for the third year in a row.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the city’s commissioners and mayor voted Thursday to keep a ban on the displays.
But officials authorized funding of up to $10,000 for a “holiday display that celebrates the cultural diversity” of the city.
Commissioners said the display will be on a prominent location this holiday season.
The controversy over the displays began in 2018, when officials asked a Catholic church to remove a Nativity scene installed at an open-air entertainment venue steps from the beach.
