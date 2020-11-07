Delaware city OKs ban on Nativity scenes on public property

Nativity scenes or other religious displays will not be allowed on public property in Rehoboth Beach for the third year in a row.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the city’s commissioners and mayor voted Thursday to keep a ban on the displays.

But officials authorized funding of up to $10,000 for a “holiday display that celebrates the cultural diversity” of the city.

Commissioners said the display will be on a prominent location this holiday season.

The controversy over the displays began in 2018, when officials asked a Catholic church to remove a Nativity scene installed at an open-air entertainment venue steps from the beach.

