No emergency training for crew on boat where fire killed 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crew members of a Southern California dive boat told investigators they were not trained on emergency…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crew members of a Southern California dive boat told investigators they were not trained on emergency procedures before a fire broke out last year and killed 34 people.

Federal documents released Wednesday say the cause of the predawn blaze aboard the Conception remains undetermined. But authorities say a possible ignition point was phones and other electronics plugged into outlets.

One crew member, Ryan Sims, told investigators he saw sparks flash when he plugged in his cellphone hours before the fire.

The boat was carrying 33 passengers on a Labor Day weekend scuba diving expedition last year and was anchored near an island off the Southern California coast. All of the passengers and one crew member sleeping below deck were killed. The other five crew members survived.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.