Dover mayor gives go-ahead for Halloween, holiday events

DOVER, Del. — The mayor of Dover says the city will move forward with plans to allow Halloween trick or treating and to host an annual holiday celebration in December.

Mayor Robin Christiansen said he expects participants to wear face masks and social distance during the events with the continuing health threat from the coronavirus pandemic. He said the city will also host Home for the Holidays in December. The event includes a Christmas marketplace and other festivities downtown.

The Dover Police Department recently announced the cancellation of two annual events due to the ongoing pandemic, including the National Night Out and the Safe Trick or Treat event.

