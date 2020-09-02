Delaware to allow beach bars to reopen for Labor Day weekend

Beach bars in Sussex County, Delaware, will be open for Labor Day weekend.

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware is going to allow some beach bars to reopen for the Labor Day weekend. But they will be under strict social distancing guidelines.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that seats must be socially distanced, and reservations will required. Food also must be ordered.

The order affects taprooms and bar service in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Long Neck, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, West Fenwick Island, Ocean View and Millville.

Gov. John Carney had shut down bars in Delaware beach towns in early July after the state saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Heading into this holiday weekend, Carney said the most important guideline that people can follow is wearing a mask. The governor said the Labor Day weekend will be a “big test.”

