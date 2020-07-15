The Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Organizers cancel 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Listen now to WTOP News

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Organizers cancel 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.