Organizers cancel 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to impact of coronavirus pandemic

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 2:16 PM

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Organizers cancel 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to impact of coronavirus pandemic.

