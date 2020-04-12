Amid pandemic, Christians celebrate an Easter like no other

he world celebrated Easter at a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging coronavirus shutdowns.

APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Texas_Easter_77187 Lone Star Cowboy Church Executive Pastor Jason Mauck waits for the start their live-streamed Easter service Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Montgomery, Texas. The service was held in the church's empty dirt arena where normally thousands would have attended but could not due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. AP Photo/David J. Phillip Virus_Outbreak_Vatican_Easter_20154 A woman wearing a face mask looks out of a window near the Vatican where Pope Francis was celebrating an Easter Mass inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini Virus_Outbreak_Philippines_40353 A security guard stands in front of a banner as residents clap and sing from their windows to pay tribute to health workers, essential personnel and security forces during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Aaron Favila APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_China_66668 Workers inspect masks at a production line of the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Sunday, April 12, 2020. Chinese regulators say ventilators, masks and other supplies being exported to fight the coronavirus will be subject to quality inspections following complaints shoddy or substandard goods were being sold abroad. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Virus_Outbreak_Vatican_Easter_65975 Pope Francis attends Easter Sunday Mass, inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Andreas Solaro/Pool via AP Virus_Outbreak_Vatican_Easter_77901 Pope Francis spreads incense at the start of Easter Sunday Mass, inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Andreas Solaro/Pool via AP Virus_Outbreak_Vatican_Easter_33724 Few faithful attends Pope Francis', small white figure at center, Easter Sunday Mass, inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Andreas Solaro/Pool via AP Virus_Outbreak_Switzerland_25209 Father Pascal Desthieux, left, Episcopal Vicar of Roman Catholic, Evangelical minister Thierry Bourgeois, center, and Protestant minister Emmanuel Fuchs, right, celebrate the Easter service behind closed doors due to the coronavirus at the Calvin Auditorium in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Salvatore Di Nolfi/KEYSTONE via AP APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Philippines_53418 A girl waves a Philippine flag beside stuff toys as residents clap and sing from their windows to pay tribute to health workers, essential personnel and security forces during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Aaron Favila Virus_Outbreak_Germany_Easter_13703 Friederich Klarmann holds up a picture of Jesus in front of the Cologne Cathedral, where many citizens have gathered to listen to the "Dicker Pitter", the big bell of the Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Because the Easter service has to take place without believers due to the Corona pandemic, the citizens gathered in front of the cathedral. All churches in Cologne rang their bells at the same time. Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP Virus_Outbreak_Philippines_45689 People hold signs as residents clap and sing from their windows to pay tribute to health workers, essential personnel and security forces during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Aaron Favila Virus_Outbreak_Philippines_13779 A boy waves a Philippine flag as residents clap and sing from their windows to pay tribute to health workers, essential personnel and security forces during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Aaron Favila Virus_Outbreak_Israel_Cohanim_Blessing_83894 Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in the Cohanim priestly caste blessing during the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city's most susceptible neighborhoods. AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner Virus_Outbreak_Israel_Easter_02999 A Christian worshipper holds a palm frond outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city's most susceptible neighborhoods. AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Texas_Easter_35602 A man prays while attending an Easter service at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Many churches are adapting their services as Christians around the world are celebrating Easter at a distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AP Photo/Eric Gay Virus_Outbreak_Britain_78173 In this handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks from 10 Downing Street praising NHS staff in a video message, after he was discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms, in London, Sunday, April 12, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is praising the National Health Service staff for saving his life in a video on Twitter after his discharge from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. He said he did not have the words to properly thank the staff at NHS for “saving my life.” He lauded two nurses Johnson said stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.” Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP Virus_Outbreak_Arizona_Easter_29371 Keeping to safe social distance guidelines worshipers stay with their families and stand next to their vehicles as they attend an outside drive-in Easter service at the Living Word church due to the coronavirus Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Virus_Outbreak_Florida_Worship_Services_70336 Pastor Cliff Lea preaches over a parking lot filled with cars during a drive-in service at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. With coronavirus prevention measures shuttering houses of worship, pastors across the country are urging parishioners to use their cars to safely bring their communities closer together. Drive-in churches are popping up so worshipers can assemble. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Massachusetts_Easter_94946 Rev. William Schipper, pastor of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, left, wears a mask and gloves out of concern for the coronavirus as he sprinkles holy water and blesses parishioners who remain in their vehicles in the parking lot of the church, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Spencer, Mass. AP Photo/Steven Senne APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Spain_Easter_27458 Bell ringers Patxi Martinez and Pedro Ros, right, wear face masks as they ring the bell at Santa Maria Cathedral in remembrance of those who have died from coronavirus, during Easter Sunday, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 12, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos Virus_Outbreak_Virginia_54864 Rev. Ernest Custalow preaches at the drive-in Easter service held by Grace Church of Fredericksburg at Dominion Speedway in Thornburg, Va. on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Venezuela_70223 A commuter wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, waits for the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 12, 2020, during a government-imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Virus_Outbreak_California_Easter_05230 People gather at the Mount Davidson cross in San Francisco, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mount Davidson's annual Easter Sunrise Service was canceled for San Francisco's shelter in place orders over coronavirus concers. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Belgium_Easter_50391 Two women pray at the Saint Catherine church after Easter Sunday mass during a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Brussels, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Francisco Seco Virus_Outbreak_Denmark_Easter_76721 Young people shout to each other during a drive-in Eastern service, as people practice social distancing due to the coronavirus, at the parking lot at Aalborg Airport, Denmark, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP Virus_Outbreak_Germany_Sorbs__Easter_Sunday_27390 A Catholic priest, center, celebrates a mass in the empty Church of Saint Catherine in Ralbitz, eastern Germany, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Because the Corona crisis the Easter riders processions have been cancelled. Normally according to a more than hundred years old tradition men of the Sorbs, dressed in black tailcoats ride on decorated horses, proclaiming, singing and praying the message of Jesus' resurrection. The Sorbs are a Slavic German minority located near the German-Polish border. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. AP Photo/Jens Meyer Virus_Outbreak_Nevada_Easter_20051 Pastor Paul Marc Goulet speaks to people in their cars at an Easter drive-in service at the International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. The church held the service where worshipers stayed in their cars due to the coronavirus outbreak. AP Photo/John Locher Virus_Outbreak_Florida_Easter_72617 Pastor Bill Bailey preaches to his congregation during a drive in Easter service Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Happy Gospel Center Church in Bradenton, Fla. More than 100 cars took part in the service. The outdoor service was an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_California_Easter_05230 People gather at the Mount Davidson cross in San Francisco, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mount Davidson's annual Easter Sunrise Service was canceled for San Francisco's shelter in place orders over coronavirus concers. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu Virus_Outbreak_Vatican_Easter_78139 Italian Carabinieri stand by a cross, donated to them during the Holy Year of 2016, placed by an empty St. Peter's Square in homage to Pope Francis while the pope celebrated an Easter Mass inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini Virus_Outbreak_Vatican_Easter_98481 Pope Francis leaves at the end of Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP Virus_Outbreak_Vatican_Easter_23885 Pope Francis, small white figure at center left, delivers his blessing during Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP Virus_Outbreak_Britain_50769 Captain Darren Reilly of the Irish Defence Forces, reads a copy of The Proclamation outside the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street during the annual 1916 Easter Commemoration, which because of the coronavirus was held in the courtyard inside the building, in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday April 12, 2020. The 1916 Proclamation declared Ireland's independence from the United Kingdom. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. Brian Lawless / PA via AP Virus_Outbreak_Kenya_Easter_99503 Two residents sit outside a closed church in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Religious public services services have been stopped to limit the spread of coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi Virus_Outbreak_Spain_82452 Medics in protective suits and masks sit in an ambulance before taking Enrique, a 92 year old man to a hospital after he showed signs of possible coronavirus symptoms with serious breathing problems in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Spain will allow workers in industry and construction to return to work after a two-week shutdown of economic activities other than health care and the food industry. AP Photo/Olmo Calvo APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_New_Zealand_Easter_Online_37526 Father Simon Eccleston hosts an online Easter Mass in a room at the Christchurch Catholic Diocese offices in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, April 13, 2020. New Zealand is into week three of an unprecedented 28 day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. AP Photo/Mark Baker Virus_Outbreak_Turkey_50905 In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 photo, Turkish police officers man a checkpoint to check people's ID due to measures against the spread of coronavirus in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, with a more relaxed lockdown than its neighbours in Europe and the Middle East. Citing concerns about the economy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far resisted calls for more drastic measures to stem the contagion. AP Photo/Burthan Ozbilici Virus_Outbreak_Sri_Lanka_67764 A Sri Lankan Catholic Church worker prepares for a Easter service at St.Anthony's church, one of the sites attacked during last year's Easter, during a curfew imposed to stop spreading of a new virus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena Virus_Outbreak_Turkey_36589 FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a customer wearing a protective mask due to the coronavirus outbreak, waits sits on a table of a restaurant, in central Istanbul. Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, with a more relaxed lockdown than its neighbors in Europe and the Middle East. Citing concerns about the economy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far resisted calls for more drastic measures to stem the contagion. AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File A worker packs finished masks produced at a production line for the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Sunday, April 12, 2020. Chinese regulators say ventilators, masks and other supplies being exported to fight the coronavirus will be subject to quality inspections following complaints shoddy or substandard goods were being sold abroad. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Virus_Outbreak_China_28344 A worker sorts out masks produced at a production line in a clean room for the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Chinese regulators say ventilators, masks and other supplies being exported to fight the coronavirus will be subject to quality inspections following complaints shoddy or substandard goods were being sold abroad. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Virus_Outbreak_China_54053 Workers are seen in a clean room at a production line for wipes for the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Sunday, April 12, 2020. Chinese regulators say ventilators, masks and other supplies being exported to fight the coronavirus will be subject to quality inspections following complaints shoddy or substandard goods were being sold abroad. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Virus_Outbreak_Sri_Lanka_81394 A Sri Lankan man rides past a police check point out side St.Anthony's church, one of the sites attacked during last year's Easter, during a curfew imposed to stop spreading of a new virus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena Virus_Outbreak_Germany_58412 The Easter mass in the Berlin Cathedral is not public because of the coronavirus and will be broadcast live on the Internet in Berlin Sunday, April 12, 2020. Meetings in churches, mosques and synagogues are currently prohibited in all German states due to the risk of infection. Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP Alexanderplatz public square is deserted on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Berlin. In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government has considerably restricted public life. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP Christians sing a hymn during a drive-in worship service to celebrate an Easter at a public parking lot in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 12, 2020. A church decided to hold their service with drive-in worship service as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon Virus_Outbreak_South_Korea_Easter_70299 A man wearing a face mask delivers eggs to Christians before a drive-in worship service to celebrate an Easter at a public parking lot in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 12, 2020. A church decided to hold their service with drive-in worship service as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon Virus_Outbreak_Myanmar_45027 A Red Cross member distributes a face mask to a man to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus at a local market Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Myttha, Myanmar. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo Christians attend an Easter Mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church during a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP Photo/Fareed Khan APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Britain_87007 A woman prays at the closed doors of Westminster Cathedral in London, ahead of the Easter morning Mass, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sunday April 12, 2020. Churches across the country have canceled public services but continue to broadcast online services via the Internet, although some people still prefer to visit their church, with more than 1,000 livestreams taking place on a regular basis. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. Jonathan Brady / PA via AP APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Germany_Sorbs__Easter_Sunday_16853 Sorbs sing in front of a chapel in Gaseritz, eastern Germany, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Because Corona crisis the Easter riders processions have been cancelled. Normally according to a more than hundred years old tradition men of the Sorbs, dressed in black tailcoats ride on decorated horses, proclaiming, singing and praying the message of Jesus' resurrection. The Sorbs are a Slavic German minority located near the German-Polish border. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. AP Photo/Jens Meyer ( 1 /51) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

NEW YORK (AP) — Christians celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus while pastors preached the faith’s joyous news of Christ’s resurrection to empty pews. St. Peter’s Square was barricaded to keep out crowds, while one Florida church drew a large turnout for a drive-in service in a parking lot.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, released from the hospital after a week of treatment for COVID-19, paid an emotional tribute to the country’s National Health Service, saying its doctors and nurses had saved his life “no question.” He especially thanked two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”

The strangeness of this Easter was evident at the Vatican. St. Peter’s Square, where tens of thousands would normally gather to hear Pope Francis, was empty. Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely vacant basilica, calling for global solidarity to confront the “epochal challenge” of the pandemic and urging political leaders to give hope and opportunity to people who’ve lost jobs.

Worldwide, families who normally would attend church in their Easter best and later enjoy festive group meals stayed home. Police checkpoints in Europe and outside closed churches elsewhere left the faithful watching services online or on TV.

Some U.S. pastors went ahead with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings.

At the Happy Gospel Church in Bradenton, Florida, about 100 cars carrying 250 people gathered in the parking lot to hear Pastor Bill Bailey’s Easter sermon. Some sat in lawn chairs or on tailgates, but families stayed at least 6 feet apart; those in their cars occasionally honked to convey agreement with Bailey’s remarks.

In Louisiana, a pastor who is facing misdemeanor charges for holding services despite a ban on gatherings, said people from every state and all but one continent attended his Easter service Sunday morning.

“My hope is not in a vaccine for a virus, but all my hope is in Jesus,” Rev. Tony Spell said during the service shown online at Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central.

Worshipers could be heard clapping, singing and responding “Amen” during the service, though it was not clear how many attended.

President Donald Trump had said he planned to watch an online service led by the Rev. Robert Jeffress of the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas, although the White House wouldn’t confirm whether he did. The pastor, a staunch ally of the president, mentioned Trump in his remarks.

“We are going to get through this crisis with your continued strong leadership and the power of God,” Jeffress said.

In their own Easter message, Trump and his wife, Melania, paid tribute to the medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers striving to combat the pandemic.

Back on March 24, at a Fox News virtual town hall, Trump had broached the possibility that the U.S. could emerge from widespread lockdowns by this weekend.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he said.

“Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full?” Trump said in a subsequent interview. “You’ll have packed churches all over our country.”

Instead, most churches were empty, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, which is the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who led a televised Mass, said he was pleased congregants could have a virtual celebration. “We miss you though,” he added. “We’d rather you be here physically.”

In the morning, members of churches from across New York sang “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” from balconies and windows.

“Even if you didn’t hear everyone, God heard everyone,” said Kathy Keller, of Reedemer Presbyterian Church, who helped organize the event online.

In Europe, countries used roadblocks, fines and other tactics to keep people from traveling over an Easter weekend with beautiful spring weather.

The Italian government said weekend police patrols resulted in more than 12,500 people being sanctioned and 150 facing criminal charges of violating lockdown measures.

On the hopeful side, officials said Italy recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus dead in three weeks, with 431 people dying in the past day to bring its total to over 19,800.

As hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain see reduced daily virus infections and deaths, economic pressures are mounting to loosen the tight restrictions on daily life.

Southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll of over 22,000 is now the world’s highest, have been the recent focal points of the pandemic. But coronavirus hot spots have been shifting, with new concerns rising in Japan, Turkey and Britain, where the death toll passed 10,000.

Uncertainties loomed about the months ahead, with a top European Union official suggesting people hold off on making any summer vacation plans.

Some European nations started tentative moves to ease their shutdowns. Spain, which on Sunday reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks, will allow workers in some nonessential industries to return to factories and construction sites Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and become fatal.

More than 1.8 million infections have been reported and over 114,000 people have died worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has the most confirmed cases, over 555,000. The numbers likely don’t show the full toll, due to limited testing, uneven counting of the dead and some governments playing down the extent of outbreaks.

In Britain, Johnson thanked those who treated him at St. Thomas’ Hospital and praised the entire National Health Service, which he called the “beating heart of this country.” His week in the hospital included three nights in the intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said in his statement. His office said he will continue his recovery at his country home.

In the United States, about half the deaths are in the New York metropolitan area, but hospitalizations are slowing in the state and other indicators suggest that lockdowns and social distancing are “flattening the curve” of infections.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the economy in parts of the country could gradually reopen as early as next month.

While he said there’s no light switch that will be clicked to turn everything back, he told CNN’s “State of the Union” that “rolling reentry” will be required based on the status of the pandemic in various parts of the country.

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 758 people died in the state Saturday, the sixth day in a row the toll topped 700. More than 9,300 people have died in New York.

Winfield reported from Rome. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

