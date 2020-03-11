Home » Holiday News » New York City postpones…

New York City postpones its St. Patrick’s Day parade because of concerns about the coronavirus

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 10:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City postpones its St. Patrick’s Day parade because of concerns about the coronavirus.

