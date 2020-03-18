Baby seal rescued from state park in Delaware

LEWES, Del. — A baby seal has been rescued on one of Delaware’s beaches. The News Journal reported that the…

LEWES, Del. — A baby seal has been rescued on one of Delaware’s beaches. The News Journal reported that the young gray seal was recovered Tuesday on the beach at Cape Henlopen State park near Lewes. Suzanne Thurman, executive director of Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, and a small team of volunteers worked closely together during the rescue. That prompted them to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus. The rescuers named the animal Finnigan in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Thurman said the seal is probably about one month old. It was suffering from what appeared to be two wounds on its back.

