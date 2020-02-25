New Orleans celebrates end of Mardi Gras touched by tragedy

Carnival season in New Orleans began Jan. 6 and ends Fat Tuesday after weeks of Mardi Gras parades, balls and merriment.

Mardi_Gras_14030 Maids in the Krewe of Zulu parade wear safety harnesses as they parade on Jackson Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_23296 A group of revelers on a balcony toss beads to the crowd below on Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_83182 Crowds throng to catch beads and throws as the Zulu parade rolls through the streets of New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. In the background can be seen the remains of a hotel on the edge of the French Quarter that had been under construction when it partially collapsed in October. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Mardi_Gras_19385 Jeff Thomas and Shelton Pollet find a rare peaceful sport on Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_36347 A woman dances atop a makeshift float on Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_52377 Bourbon Street is a sea of humanity on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_72255 Laura Kamenitz, dressed as a mermaid, swings in the window of her apartment as revelers pass on Chartres Street in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_81108 Costumed as Daddy Shark to go with 2-year-old son Finn's baby shark bicycle helmet, Andrew Sullivan rides off on Canal Street in New Orleans for a day of parade-watching on Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey) no.stann.022520.0018_16423 A man wearing a float depicting the partially collapse Hard Rock Hotel has a sign that notes it as a protest of the lack of oversight of the building and a memorial to those who lost their lives in the St. Anne parade in the Marigny on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020./The Advocate via AP) Mardis_Gras_10835 Reveler Anna Comarovschi is dressed as an orange slide as she marches in the St. Anne parade through the Marigny on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP) Mardi_Gras_Colorado_29173 Ariana "Air" Gradow places bead necklaces on passersby for the Mardi Gras celebration on Snowmass Village Mall on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Snowmass, Colo. Gradow was born and raised in the valley and is starting circus classes at Red Brick in Aspen. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP) Mardi_Gras_98665 The North Side Skull & Bones Gang rises before dawn, costumed as skeletons, to wake people up on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The gang marches though the Treme neighborhood waking people up with song, dance and a message to love each other and be thankful for another day of life./The Advocate via AP) Mardi_Gras_43216 The North Side Skull & Bones Gang invites people to dance with them as they rise before dawn, costumed as skeletons, on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The gang marches though the Treme neighborhood waking people up with song, dance. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP) Mardi_Gras_New_Orleans_23305 Singer-songwriter Robin Thicke reigns as Bacchus LII during a parade in the run-up to Fat Tuesday finale in Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. This year's theme was "Bacchus's Wild, Wild West" and it was led by 1,600 riders. Riding as special guests were the Little League World Series Champs from River Ridge. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate) Mardi_Gras_05970 Actor Charlie Day and his wife actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis throw beads in the Krewe of Orpheus along the Uptown parade route during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_New_Orleans_22275 Bacchus rolls through during a parade in the run-up to Fat Tuesday finale in Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. This year's theme was "Bacchus's Wild, Wild West" and it was led by 1,600 riders. Riding as special guests were the Little League World Series Champs from River Ridge. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate) Mardi_Gras_46403 Float riders throw beads from a float with the theme "Beastly Kingdoms," in the Krewe of Orpheus parade on Napoleon Ave. during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_33423 The 610 Stompers, a dancing group who claim to be ordinary men with extraordinary moves, dance on Napoleon Ave. in the Krewe of Orpheus parade during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_83480 Flambeaux, a group who recreate how night parades were lit up with torches before electricity, walk in front of the float of actor Bryan Cranston as he acts as the celebrity monarch of the Krewe of Orpheus along the Uptown parade route during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_42812 Actor Bryan Cranston waves beads as he acts as the celebrity monarch of the Krewe of Orpheus along the Uptown parade route during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_72665 Actor Bryan Cranston takes a picture with a member of the Marine Corps band as he acts as the celebrity monarch of the Krewe of Orpheus along the Uptown parade route during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_54745 Honorary Muse actress Jennifer Coolidge throws beads from The Shoe float along with over one thousand members of the Krewe of Muses as it celebrates its 20th year with 26 floats on the uptown route with the theme '2020 Visions-NostradaMuse Sees All' in New Orleans, La. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Featured floats are: The shoe, the Sirens, the Bathtub, Muses Ducks and the Goddessy float. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP) Mardi_Gras_06442 The large float "Smokey Mary," parades in the the Krewe of Orpheus along the Uptown parade route during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_07868 Float riders throw beads from a float with the theme "Beastly Kingdoms," in the Krewe of Orpheus parade on Napoleon Ave. during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_74498 People cry out for beads from floats in the Krewe of Orpheus parade on Napoleon Ave. during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Mardi_Gras_51247 The 73rd annual Krewe of Thoth parade with the theme, As The World Turns, rolls along Henry Clay Avenue Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in New Orleans. The krewe with more than 1.900 riders with 39 floats, featured fedoras, t-shirts, aviator sunglasses, doubloons, Thoth socks and many more throws along their tradition Uptown route. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) Mardi_Gras_03819 From left, Rex King of Carnival, Storey Charbonnet, Zulu President Elroy James and Mayor LaToya Cantrell press the plunger to start Mardi Gras at the Riverwalk's Spanish Plaza on Lundi Gras in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP) Mardi_Gras_61850 Dressed as peacocks, a group of friends calling themselves "The Ostentation" form a dance line for revelers in the Society of St. Anne on Royal Street in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_28896 Dayna Kurtz, Robert Mache, and Ali Duffey dance in the French Quarter on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_99440 Gary DeLeaumont, right, and friends march with the Society of St. Anne down Royal Street dressed as the "Corona Virus" Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_58504 Dressed as peacocks, a group of friends calling themselves "The Ostentation" form a dance line for revelers in the Society of St. Anne on Royal Street in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) APTOPIX_Mardi_Gras_37239 Andy Overslaugh is dress as "day" as he marches along with the Society of St. Anne on Royal Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_69852 The John F. Kennedy Senior High School Marching Band plays as they march down Jackson Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_24553 Mondo Kayo parades down Chartres Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_48494 Mardi Gras revelers sport hazmat suits in a spoof of epidemic scares, Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020, on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill) Mardi_Gras_36288 Susan Weis, left, Marci Ortega, and Paul Ortega, not pictured, are dressed as " Bob Ross and His Happy Paintings" on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_73089 A member of the Zulu Tramps marches down Jackson Avenue at the beginning of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Mardi_Gras_85509 A member of the New Orleans Police Department stands watch on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) ( 1 /38) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dressed in sequined costumes, grooving to the rhythm of marching bands and clutching at strands of shiny beads, people in New Orleans celebrated the end of a Mardi Gras season tinged by tragedy after two bystanders were killed by floats in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday.

The party took place in neighborhoods across the city and got started before dawn. In the Treme neighborhood, the Northside Skull and Bone Gang in skeleton costumes went door to door to wake people up before sunrise. In Central City, where the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club parades, families seemed to have gotten up and in position just as early. And in the French Quarter, the streets were filled with costumed revelers.

“It’s any other day anywhere else in the world but here we celebrate life,” said Paul Craven, who was walking with his wife, son and friends on Royal Street in the Quarter. “Every day, every week there is some sort of festival going on. It’s either very extreme or very small but there’s the celebration of life but that’s what has kept New Orleans alive.”

Craven wore a sweeping purple sequined cape and a wreath of grape leaves on his head. He and his wife had dressed “Bacchusesque” — a nod to Bacchus, the Greek god of wine and the namesake of one of the parades leading up to Fat Tuesday.

Carnival season began Jan. 6 and ends Tuesday. It’s usually a time of frivolity and fun as thousands of people swarm the streets of New Orleans and other cities and towns in southern Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. But this season has been touched by tragedy after two revelers were killed during parades.

On Feb. 19, as thousands gathered to watch the all-female Krewe of Nyx parade, 58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche of New Orleans died after being struck by a tandem float. Tandem floats are multiple floats pulled by one tractor.

Then on Saturday night during the Endymion parade — one of the biggest and glitziest parades every year — Joseph Sampson, 58, of New Orleans was hit and killed by a float, also a tandem, while watching the parade.

Following the deaths, the city announced a ban on tandem floats for the rest of the season. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Monday that representatives from parade krewes, police and city officials will meet this week or next to discuss parade safety issues.

Safety was a concern for many parents as they watched over children eager to catch the last beads of the season.

“That has always been my No. 1 rule: Don’t run up to the floats,” said Keitra Boutan who was watching the Zulu parade in Central City with her daughter.

Like many others in Central City, Derek Hale got up early to stake out a place on the parade route to see Zulu. Hale’s friend was riding in the parade so he was helping his friend’s wife and three children watch.

“The most important thing is family, just being able to be out here and enjoying the music, the high school bands, the excitement that the kids have,” Hale said, holding his friend’s daughter in his arms as she watched her first Mardi Gras.

Hale said the deaths of two people killed by floats worried him, and he hoped there will be changes to make next year’s parades safer, such as using more barricades to keep people away from the floats. As a lifelong New Orleanian he said he knows how rare such accidents are and viewed them as isolated incidents.

“I wouldn’t be out here with these three young babies if I didn’t think it was a safe environment for everybody,” he said.

In the French Quarter, people dressed up in intricate costumes played off of current events or simply employed a lot of sequins, glitter and feathers. This year there were a few revelers who dressed up as the “Corona Virus,” or “Krewe da Flu” in a spoof of epidemic fears.

Tim and Diane deFrance clattered as they walked down a French Quarter street in outfits covered with anodized aluminum doubloons caught from parades over the years.

“We have a name for ourselves— the Doubloonatics,” Tim deFrance said.

On Bourbon Street where the party generally gets the most raucous, a kilted bagpiper played “The Wild Irish Rover,” and “Happy Birthday,” while throngs of people clutching drinks walked by.

Every year at midnight, police ride on horseback to ceremonially “clear” the street although partying continues long past that. Then comes Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent and a time for many Christians to fast and reflect ahead of Easter.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.