Floats, marching bands hit the streets for 131st Rose Parade

The theme of the 2020 parade is "The Power of Hope." The grand marshals are Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. See photos.

The band Los Lobos performs on the Wells Fargo float at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) A 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Power of Hope.” (AP/Michael Owen Baker) The Shriners Hospitals for Children float rides the 131st Rose Parade route in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Power of Hope.” (AP/Michael Owen Baker) Wisconsin resident Ken Palubicki wears a cheesehead hat as he watches the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) John Wierick, left, takes a picture with Matthew Nolte, who was portraying Jesus on the Lutheran Laymen’s League float, before the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) Parade spectators cheer for the television cameras at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) The Rancho Verde High School marching band performs at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) The U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit flies over the crowd at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) The China Airlines float wins the International Award at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) The Wisconsin marching band performs at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) The band Los Lobos performs on the Wells Fargo float at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP/Michael Owen Baker) ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After a flyover by a B-2 stealth bomber, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets under mostly sunny California skies as the 131st Rose Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year’s Day.

Among the fanciful floats was an award-winning entry from the Chinese American Heritage Foundation that marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S. victory in World War II and honored the sacrifices of women and minorities in the military.

A Curtiss P-40 Flying Tiger fighter and Sherman tank on the float were decorated in eucalyptus leaves with accents of black onion seed, white sweet rice and red ilex berries.

After the bomber streaked overhead, a performance by singer Ally Brooke kicked off the colorful proceedings.

The annual extravaganza on Wednesday in Pasadena featured dozens of floats decked out with countless flowers and waving celebrities.

There were just a few clouds and temperatures reached the mid 60s (about 18 degrees Celsius) after a chilly night.

It has rained only once on the Rose Parade in the past six decades — that was in 2006 — and it has never been canceled because of weather.

The theme of the 2020 parade is “The Power of Hope.” The grand marshals are actresses Rita Moreno and Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

A beaming Moreno waved from a rose-adorned antique car with her two adult grandsons.

“Aquatic Aspirations,” a float built by students at California Polytechnic State University, featured a submarine, Hope, festooned with red and orange lentils, white mums, silver leaf, and seaweed.

Spectators started lining the 5.5-mile (8.9-kilometer) route on Tuesday, many of them camping on sidewalks and braving overnight temperatures in the 40s (around 5 degrees Celsius).

Pasadena police said there were no known threats to the parade, and spectator safety would remain the first priority and security would be tight. No major problems were reported.

