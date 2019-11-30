PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the…

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a helicopter dropping water on a fire from above Santa Barbara, California; protesters holding pictures of a slain journalist and demanding the resignation of Malta’s prime minister in Valletta; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York and Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 23-29, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Swayne Hall in New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.