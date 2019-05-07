202
Home » Holiday News » Fireworks return to Mount…

Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 2020

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 10:30 am 05/07/2019 10:30am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, the faces of the presidents that make up the Mount Rushmore monument are shown near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — Fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota for the Fourth of July celebration in 2020.

Mount Rushmore’s fireworks were discontinued after 2009 due to concerns related to the pine beetle infestation that increased fire concerns in the Black Hills National Forest. The forest has since rebounded, and there have been advances in pyrotechnic safety.

Gov. Kristi Noem, federal Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith on Tuesday announced the resumption of fireworks. Noem said the agreement came after several months of meetings and discussions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Life & Style Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!