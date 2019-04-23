202
Home » Holiday News » Punching Easter bunny who…

Punching Easter bunny who broke up fight has rap sheet

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 11:40 am 04/23/2019 11:40am
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It turns out an Easter bunny in Florida who was hailed as a hero for intervening in a fight between a man and woman has a rap sheet.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Antoine McDonald is wanted in New Jersey.

Police in South Brunswick, New Jersey, say McDonald and an accomplice were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing a car in September 2018.

Dover, Delaware, police say McDonald was also arrested there in 2017 after he and two others were accused of committing two armed robberies.

Bystanders videotaped McDonald in the bunny suit intervening in the fight Sunday night in Orlando by punching the man. The fight was broken up by a police officer and no arrests were made.

McDonald tells Orlando television station WKMG that he tries to avoid fights.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!