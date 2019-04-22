More than 30,000 expected for White House Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House lawn is the scene of its biggest social event of the year: the annual Easter Egg Roll. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting Monday’s festivities…

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting Monday’s festivities on the South Lawn for more than 30,000 adults and children who will stream through the gates all day.

The main event is the traditional rolling of hard-boiled eggs across the lawn, but the first lady has announced two new additions to the lineup of festivities: musical eggs and a game of hopscotch named for her “Be Best” children’s initiative.

There’s also a nook where Mrs. Trump and other officials will read storybooks and a station for kids to make greeting cards to send to U.S. troops.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.

