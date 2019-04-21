202
Home » Holiday News » Bonnets, costumes on display…

Bonnets, costumes on display at NYC’s Easter Parade

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019 3:03 pm 04/21/2019 03:03pm
Share

The fancy hats and finery were out and on display for New York City's annual Easter extravaganza. See photos.

NEW YORK (AP) — The fancy hats and finery were out and on display for New York City’s annual Easter extravaganza.

Participants in the annual Easter Parade made their way along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Sunday in a processional of the wild and whimsical.

The annual event is a New York City tradition that goes back well over a century, when the wealthy would get dressed in their best and go out for a stroll after Easter church services.

These days, people wear a slew of outrageous hats, covered with flowers and feathers and everything in between. Some people dress their pets up as well.

The most well-known reference to the procession is the movie “Easter Parade” starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
easter easter sunday Holiday News Life & Style Living News National News nyc NYC Easter Parade Photo Galleries
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays April 21-27
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Today in History: April 21
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Easter recipes
Celebrity deaths
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600