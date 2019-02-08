202
Home » Holiday News » 'The View' host Joy…

‘The View’ host Joy Behar silent on old use of blackface

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 11:58 am 02/08/2019 11:58am
Share
FILE - In this April 1, 2013 file photo, TV personality Joy Behar arrives at the "Lucky Guy" Opening Night in New York. A 2016 video clip has surfaced online of “The View” co-host showing an old photo of herself as a “beautiful African woman.” She displayed a photo of herself with curly hair when she was 29 years old. She said the hair was her own and had dressed as a “beautiful African woman” at a Halloween party. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Joy Behar waded into the day’s hot-button issues on “The View” but no mention was made during Friday’s live show about her own use of blackface many years ago.

The 76-year-old led discussions of Jeff Bezos, Cardi B and Frank Robinson although neither she nor her four other panelists brought up a 1970s-era photo of Behar at a Halloween party with darkened skin dressed as a “beautiful African woman.” It was the second day that she ignored the issue. Neither ABC nor Behar has commented.

The use of blackface has roiled Virginia and Florida governments this week. NBC last year cut ties with host Megyn Kelly after she created a furor by suggesting that it was OK for white people to wear blackface on Halloween.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Holiday News Living News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500