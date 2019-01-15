Principal who banned Christmas from school won’t return

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska principal placed on leave after a Christian group threatened legal action over her ban on Christmas and holiday symbols has been moved into a different district job. Elkhorn Public…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska principal placed on leave after a Christian group threatened legal action over her ban on Christmas and holiday symbols has been moved into a different district job.

Elkhorn Public Schools Superintendent Bary Habrock told parents and staff Monday evening that Jennifer Sinclair won’t be returning to Manchester Elementary School in Omaha.

Habrock says the district supports Sinclair “as a leader and educator,” and that she’ll spend the rest of the school year in a curriculum position.

Sinclair didn’t immediately return a message Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Sinclair sent a memo to staff in November that, among other things, barred Santa and Christmas images . She said her intent was to create an inclusive environment for students of varied religious beliefs.

Florida-based Liberty Counsel, which represents evangelical Christians, later sent a letter demanding a reversal of the ban.

