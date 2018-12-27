202.5
Times Square New Year’s Eve ball gets some new sparkle

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 1:20 pm 12/27/2018 01:20pm
Media watch as workmen demonstrate the replacement of a panel on the New Year's Eve ball on top of a building in Times Square, New York, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Preparations for New Year's Eve in Times Square are taking shape, and some of those shapes are 192 new crystal triangles on the famous ball. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Preparations for New Year’s Eve in Times Square are taking shape, and some of those shapes are 192 new crystal triangles on the famous ball.

The new Waterford crystal triangles will join about 2,500 others Thursday on the big, sparkling sphere. Some new crystals are swapped in every year .

This year’s additions feature rosette cuts designed to make them appear to flow harmoniously into each other. That’s in keeping with this year’s “gift of harmony” theme.

The ball measures 12 feet (3.5 meters) in diameter and weighs almost 12,000 pounds (almost 5,450 kg). It’s positioned atop One Times Square.

