202.5
Home » Holiday News » Prince William, wife Kate…

Prince William, wife Kate bring gifts to UK forces in Cyprus

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 11:20 am 12/05/2018 11:20am
Share

RAF AKROTIRI, Cyprus (AP) — Prince William and his wife Kate brought Christmas gifts and holiday greetings Wednesday to British servicemen at the Royal Air Force Base Akrotiri in Cyprus. The visit by William and…

RAF AKROTIRI, Cyprus (AP) — Prince William and his wife Kate brought Christmas gifts and holiday greetings Wednesday to British servicemen at the Royal Air Force Base Akrotiri in Cyprus.

The visit by William and the Duchess of Cambridge was designed to honor the estimated 11,000 British soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines deployed on foreign operations over the holidays.

After meeting servicemen in a hangar, William thanked Britain’s Armed Forces for their sacrifices.

“We are in your debt and Catherine and I feel very lucky to be able to spend time with you today,” he said.

Officials say British forces are involved in 30 operations in 35 countries.

On Tuesday, the royal couple also hosted a party on the grounds at London’s Kensington Palace for military families.

The Akrotiri base plays an important role in Britain’s military activities throughout the Middle East.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Holiday News Living News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 23-29
Christmas movies
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Today in History: Dec. 23
Holiday breakfast recipes
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
15+ holiday happenings around DC area
Remembering Penny Marshall
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note